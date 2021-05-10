News Digest :: May 10, 2021
News Provided By
May 10, 2021, 13:32 GMT
Copyright © 2021 PA Senate Democrats. All rights reserved.
You just read:
News Digest :: May 10, 2021
News Provided By
May 10, 2021, 13:32 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
PA Senate Democrats Introduce Spending Plan for $7 Billion in Federal American Rescue Plan Funds – The New Deal For PA
Senator Collett & PA Senate Democrats Introduce “New Deal For PA” for $6.15 Billion American Rescue Plan Funds SpendingView All Stories From This Source