Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,972 in the last 365 days.

How ESG disclosures can support Investors’ decisions and a more Sustainable Economy. The need for a common ESG framework

CSE logo

Live Digital event by the Center for Sustainability and Excellence, hosting the Sr. Counsel for Climate and ESG to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is excited to organize a live digital event “How ESG disclosures can support Investors’ decisions and a more Sustainable Economy. The need for a common ESG framework.” hosting as Keynote Speakers Kristina Wyatt, Sr. Counsel for Climate and ESG to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Bob Mann, President of Sustainalytics.

The following panel discussion and Q&A session includes C-Suite Executives who will share their experience and insights.

The event will take a closer look at ESG challenges and opportunities and offer the opportunity to engage on the changing regulatory landscape with regard to ESG disclosures and upcoming Executive Order for Climate Risks with Kristina Wyatt from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The panel discussion will be coordinated by Nikos Avlonas, President of CSE.

The event will take place on May 18 at 9 am CT.

To register please click here!

For more information, contact CSE at communications@cse-net.org

Zeta Chatziantoniou
Centre for Sustainability and Excellence
3122146464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

How ESG disclosures can support Investors’ decisions and a more Sustainable Economy. The need for a common ESG framework

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.