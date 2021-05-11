How ESG disclosures can support Investors’ decisions and a more Sustainable Economy. The need for a common ESG framework
Live Digital event by the Center for Sustainability and Excellence, hosting the Sr. Counsel for Climate and ESG to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is excited to organize a live digital event “How ESG disclosures can support Investors’ decisions and a more Sustainable Economy. The need for a common ESG framework.” hosting as Keynote Speakers Kristina Wyatt, Sr. Counsel for Climate and ESG to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Bob Mann, President of Sustainalytics.
The following panel discussion and Q&A session includes C-Suite Executives who will share their experience and insights.
The event will take a closer look at ESG challenges and opportunities and offer the opportunity to engage on the changing regulatory landscape with regard to ESG disclosures and upcoming Executive Order for Climate Risks with Kristina Wyatt from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The panel discussion will be coordinated by Nikos Avlonas, President of CSE.
The event will take place on May 18 at 9 am CT.
