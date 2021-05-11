Paper Products Industry Shifts To Automation For Reduced Costs And Enhanced Productivity

Paper Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Paper Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper products market analysis shows that the paper industry has been shifting from labor intensive manufacturing processes to automated production facilities. Automation has enabled paper product companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. These technologies are also saving energy cost. Control systems such as integrated drive systems (IDS) are improving plant efficiency by minimizing energy consumption and simplifying service and maintenance processes. For instance, Swedish company Stora Enso partnered with Siemens to automate its Skoghall facility.

The paper products market consists of sales of paper products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce pulp, paper, or converted paper products. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The paper products market research report is segmented by type into converted paper products, unfinished paper, pulp mills and by application into writing paper, magazine paper, packaging paper, sanitary paper, other.

Subsegments covered are paperboard container, paper bag and coated and treated paper, sanitary paper product, stationery products, all other converted paper products, paper and paperboard, newsprint.

The global paper products market is expected to grow from $837.6 billion in 2020 to $885.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The paper products industry size is expected to reach $1080.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global paper products market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 26% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global paper products market.

Major companies in the pulp and paper industry include Georgia-Pacific Corporation, International Paper Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Tetra Laval Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget.

Paper Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides paper products market overview, forecast paper products market size and growth for the whole market, paper products global market segments, and geographies, paper products market trends, paper products global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

