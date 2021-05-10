Indoor ag fintech startup Contain launches pre-owned indoor farm equipment trading platform

Spring cleaning anyone? The garage doesn't pay Equipped logo

Contain Inc, a fintech platform dedicated to indoor agriculture, announced the launch of their latest project, pre-owned equipment trading platform, Equipped

Equipped is a benefit to the indoor farming industry, lowering the barrier of entry for new growers by making quality equipment more accessible, while also having a sustainable impact.” — Mr. Kang, CEO North America, Sananbio

RENO, NV, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contain Inc, a fintech platform dedicated to indoor agriculture, announced the launch of their latest project, the pre-owned equipment trading platform, Equipped.

Equipped is the first marketplace of its kind for buying and selling used indoor farming equipment. No more late-night parking lot meetings or promises of funds that never transfer. Equipped is how trading used indoor farm equipment should be — low drama.

“At Contain, we focus on helping the indoor agriculture industry thrive, and providing a platform where anyone can trade brand name indoor farm equipment is the next step in that journey” comments Nicola Kerslake, founder of Contain, Inc.

Equipped invites indoor farmers of every level and scale to anonymously buy and sell real equipment from farms, equipment manufacturers and other real people. Easily navigate through thousands of listings to find the perfect equipment for your farm. Container farms, growing systems, lighting, propagation equipment and plenty more at the tip of your fingers. Equipped allows you to spend less time negotiating and more time farming.

The initiative has already received support from the indoor farming industry. “Equipped is a benefit to the indoor farming industry, lowering the barrier of entry for new growers by making quality equipment more accessible, while also having a sustainable impact.” said Mr. Kang, CEO North America, Sananbio.

The platform can be found at equipped.farm. It launches with more than 1,000 listings with a value of more than $2mm. More about Contain’s journey to creating the platform can be seen in our Medium blog.

About Contain, Inc.

Contain Inc is a US-based fintech platform dedicated to indoor agriculture, growing crops in warehouses, greenhouses and container farms. The Company works with leading equipment vendors and with an expanding pool of lenders to aid indoor growers in finding funding for their farms. It is also home to microlearning platform Rooted Global, which works with majors such as Danone and Dole to enable employees to grow a little of their own food at home. Most recently, The Company launched a used equipment trading platform, Equipped, to take the drama out of buying and selling used indoor farming equipment. The Company graduated from the 2019 Techstars Farm to Fork program, backed by Cargill and Ecolab.

More information: https://contain.ag, https://rooted.global https://equipped.farm

Equipped offers brand name pre-owned indoor farm equipment