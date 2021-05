World's First Health Security Company TESTZONE Partners with Leash IT To Bring Unique Health Screening To The Workplace

Test Zone + LeashView

Innovative LeashView Platform Provides Location and Analytic Capabilities to Ensure Social Distancing and Contact Tracing in Variety of Industries

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TestZone ™, a trusted provider of multi-layered health security solutions designed to make spaces safer, announces today a partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based Leash IT™ to utilize its LeashView platform, enhancing TestZone’s on site health security screening programs. For businesses of all kinds looking to keep employees healthy and the doors open, LeashView, built on highly accurate Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology coupled with robust analytic capabilities, enables organizations to perform proactive social distancing, reliable contact tracing, access control monitoring and to limit the number of people per room or area. TestZone’s proven turnkey programs include symptom screening, hygiene and sanitation measures, behavior change communications, fully-staffed onsite and at-home viral testing, and contact tracing.“As more citizens get vaccinated the COVID-19 virus continues to rage in parts of the world, this is a critical time for industry. It’s never been more imperative we get people back to work in a safe, effective manner. TestZone is very excited to partner with LeashView to significantly enhance our mission of making places safer,” says David Orelowitz, co-founder and chief technology officer, TestZone. “LeashView comes to the partnership with a proven track record with more than 40 installations in Australia, Thailand, the UK and Israel, including hospitals and medical research institutions. Their innovative technology is precisely the type of solution we are looking to integrate into our core offering so that we can be on the front lines making sure businesses, sporting events, concerts, film productions and more, stay open and people stay employed.”The LeashView platform will enable your existing ID badge to intermittently emit Bluetooth pulses that lets us know where you have been and who you might have come in contact with. It is designed to enhance confidence in the safety of the environment for all.“A strategic Health Security program is now imperative for any arena, business or school and needs to become the new normal for organizations of all sizes. The combination of TestZone and LeashView provide the science expertise, data and traceability to protect staff and assets and mitigate any risks before they happen, and we are very excited to be on the front lines of this effort with the experts at TestZone,” says Tony Lotzof, CEO, Leash IT.About TestZoneHeadquartered in Stamford, CT, TestZone, Inc. is a global health security company at the forefront of the science that provides universities and businesses with multi-layered turnkey health security screening programs to identify health threats quickly and take action to mitigate spread. Founded by a group of recognized leading experts in medical science and public health, TestZone creates customizable onsite solutions that combine screening, behavioral and IT systems to make spaces safer. For more information connect on LinkedIn or visit https://www.testzonedx.com/ About Leash ITHeadquartered in Melbourne, Australia Leash IT is a global IoT solution provider specializing in track and trace technologies, Leash IT has developed technology to help businesses, hospitals, medical research institutes, sporting venues, mines and other facilities gain insight into anyone visiting these facilities and maintaining social distancing in line with government guidelines and requirements. Leash IT's platform LeashView is an end-to-end asset and people monitoring solution comprising of a range of wireless communications products and monitoring services on its private Community of Things™ (CoT) Network.For more information visit https://www.leashview.com or connect on LinkedinMedia Contact:Kira Perdue for TestZonekiraperdue@gmail.com404-556-0062