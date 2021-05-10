Bright Pink Announces Brighter Because of HER Campaign to Protect Women’s Health
Brighter Because of HER runs now through August
It’s all about reaching women in their daily lives, to encourage women to understand their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, and to inspire them to take charge of their health.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Pink, a national nonprofit organization focusing on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer, is pleased to announce the Brighter Because of HER campaign. It is designed to honor women whose journeys to prevent and battle those cancers have inspired others to take proactive steps to protect their health.
— Bright Pink CEO Ginny Erlich
Brighter Because of HER is led by a group of champions who believe that all women – no matter their circumstances – should have the information, tools, and resources they need to take charge of their breast and ovarian health. The campaign will kick off by telling real-life stories and serve as a catalyst for others to share stories about women who have made their lives brighter, whether they be previvors, survivors, or women who sadly lost their courageous battles with breast and ovarian cancer.
The Brighter Because of HER campaign runs through the month of August. All are invited to write a story or record a video about the woman they want to honor and to make a donation of any amount for the Brighter Because of HER honorees. This is intended to help Bright Pink ensure that all women have the lifesaving information, tools and support they need to take charge of their health. Submissions will be featured on the Bright HER Gallery Wall along with stories of other extraordinary women. Participants are encouraged to amplify their HER story on other social media channels. Bright Pink has made the process to tell your story easy. Visit brightpink.org/HER.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to tell the story of their special HER,” Bright Pink CEO, Ginny Ehrlich said. “At Bright Pink, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire others to take charge of their health and we know that there are so many stories to be told. We are excited to offer this opportunity to make that happen through the Brighter Because of HER campaign.
“Brighter Because of HER aligns with our focus on health – not cancer,” Ehrlich said. “It’s all about reaching women in their daily lives, to encourage women to understand their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, and to inspire them to take charge of their health.”
2021 Brighter Because of HER Champions
The Brighter Because of HER campaign is being led by three champions who are passionate about Bright Pink’s mission because of the women they love and those they have lost.
Julia Feldman is honoring her mother, Evelina, who died of breast cancer, and her aunt Mira, who passed of ovarian cancer. Carriers of the BRCA 1 mutation, Julia’s sister Alex is a survivor of triple negative breast cancer, and Julia has taken proactive measures with a preventive mastectomy and oophorectomy. Julia is sharing her story with the goal of empowering other women and to serve as a role model, letting women know they are not alone in their health journeys.
Alicia Quarles is honoring her best friend, Diem, who passed away at age 36 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Diem was a passionate champion for women’s health who used her voice and platform to share her journey in hopes that it would lead to more women taking care of their bodies, knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, and being their own best advocates with healthcare providers.
The Wadler family is honoring their mother and grandmother, Karen Wadler, who died of breast cancer in June 2020. Karen was a passionate educator and librarian who made an impact on, not only her family, but thousands of children. Bright Pink shares Karen’s belief that knowledge is power, including knowledge about early risk for breast and ovarian cancer and how to take proactive steps to reducing lifetime risk.
Help Bright Pink Spread the Word
Who has made your life brighter? Tell us about your HER! If she inspires you, she’ll inspire others too.
Read others inspiring stories of all those who make us better.
About Bright Pink
Bright Pink is a national nonprofit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. The organization’s mission is to help save women’s lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering women to know their risk and manage their health proactively. Bright Pink shines a light on the issues and provides accessible, expert resources and tools that fuel women with knowledge about their own personal risk for breast and ovarian cancer, ways to adopt risk-reducing health behaviors, strategies to get access to preventive healthcare, and a supportive community to help women along every step of their journey. BrightPink.org
