WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1 REFUSAL
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101557
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05-09-2021 @ 1408 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St. George Road, Williston (VSP Barracks)
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1
ACCUSED: Kimberly Flanders
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 9th, 2021 at 1408 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a Be On the Lookout (BOL) for a vehicle being operated by a woman who was allegedly seen drinking alcohol in the vehicle while driving on Airport Road in South Burlington.
Troopers made contact with the female operator Kimberly Flanders (age 48) of Rutland, VT at the VSP Williston Barracks. Troopers conducted a DUI investigation and ultimately arrested Flanders for suspicion of DUI.
Flanders was escorted inside the barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which she was released into the care and custody of a sober adult. Flanders is due to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-13-2021
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782