WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1 REFUSAL

CASE#: 21A101557

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05-09-2021 @ 1408 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St. George Road, Williston (VSP Barracks)

1. DUI #1

ACCUSED: Kimberly Flanders

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 9th, 2021 at 1408 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a Be On the Lookout (BOL) for a vehicle being operated by a woman who was allegedly seen drinking alcohol in the vehicle while driving on Airport Road in South Burlington.

Troopers made contact with the female operator Kimberly Flanders (age 48) of Rutland, VT at the VSP Williston Barracks. Troopers conducted a DUI investigation and ultimately arrested Flanders for suspicion of DUI.

Flanders was escorted inside the barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which she was released into the care and custody of a sober adult. Flanders is due to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-13-2021

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

