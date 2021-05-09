Medical journal slams Indian authorities for ‘squandering’ early success on Covid-19

The publication branded the response by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government “inexcusable.”

India is currently in the midst of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak. It reported 403,738 additional cases Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day it has recorded more than 400,000 cases and bringing the country’s total reported infections to more than 22 million.

More than 900,000 Covid-19 patients in India are on oxygen support — about a quarter of all active cases — and a further 170,000 are on ventilators, the country’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said Saturday. India has a test positivity rate of about 22%, according to Johns Hopkins University, meaning it is likely not capturing all Covid-19 cases.

The health ministry also reported an additional 4,092 deaths Sunday, the second time in a row the country has recorded more than 4,000 deaths in a single day.

