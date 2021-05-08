Now open: From the Bahamas to the Leaning Tower of Pisa and extra

(CNN) — It’s not been an easy year running a travel news desk. Openings, closings, ever-changing guidance — there’s been a lot for CNN Travel to monitor.

What it has made us, however, is Covid travel experts. Now that the world is starting to open back up, we’ll be sharing our knowledge with you through these new weekly round-ups.

Come here to learn about the attractions opening their doors, the destinations relaxing entry rules, and the places where Covid spikes have forced authorities to pull down shutters.

Openings

Sunkissed paradise islands your thing? Then the good news is that French Polynesia reopened its borders to tourists arriving from the United States on May 1, allowing some travelers to once again enjoy beach getaways in Tahiti and Bora Bora.

Travelers must have been in the United States for at least 30 days prior to departure. Vaccinated travelers and those with proof of immunity can bypass the 10-day quarantine.

The bad new is, of course, that it’s French Polynesia…