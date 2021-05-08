Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,792 in the last 365 days.

Now open: From the Bahamas to the Leaning Tower of Pisa and extra

(CNN) — It’s not been an easy year running a travel news desk. Openings, closings, ever-changing guidance — there’s been a lot for CNN Travel to monitor.

What it has made us, however, is Covid travel experts. Now that the world is starting to open back up, we’ll be sharing our knowledge with you through these new weekly round-ups.

Come here to learn about the attractions opening their doors, the destinations relaxing entry rules, and the places where Covid spikes have forced authorities to pull down shutters.

Openings

Sunkissed paradise islands your thing? Then the good news is that French Polynesia reopened its borders to tourists arriving from the United States on May 1, allowing some travelers to once again enjoy beach getaways in Tahiti and Bora Bora.

Travelers must have been in the United States for at least 30 days prior to departure. Vaccinated travelers and those with proof of immunity can bypass the 10-day quarantine.

The bad new is, of course, that it’s French Polynesia…

You just read:

Now open: From the Bahamas to the Leaning Tower of Pisa and extra

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.