Fox Hill Entertainment Taking on New Levels

Livestream Broadcasting Fashion ShowTAMARAC, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 15th from 1 pm to 3 pm, EST Fox Hill Entertainment will sponsor and broadcast a Priestess Boutique fashion show live online. Viewers can expect to see a collection of brand-new styles put on display by an equally alluring group of models.
"Excitement is an understatement, I am electrified to join forces with Priestess Boutique. Fox Hill Entertainment will serve as the in-house producer and live broadcaster for the event. We will offer the audience as well as potential buyers an opportunity to view new offerings before they are made available in the store.", said Carla Ferguson of Fox Hill Entertainment.
While this is the introductory event, there is plenty of room for expansion in the future. "Each month the boutique will go live on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with the purpose of introducing the latest trends. This will allow our designers to make a personal connection and strong image statement to advertise their portfolio to the audience. Every piece that is showcased will be for sale under The Boutique Closet line.", Ferguson noted.
The Boutique Closet is a special selection of products which encompasses everything from dresses to swimsuits. Carla informatively added, "The Boutique Closet includes items that are limited in quantity and separate from other items listed on the website. This will give buyers the chance to purchase limited items, I mean who likes wearing something that everyone else has access to, right?" Viewers will also be able to offer live feedback during the event on social media channels, which helps to craft the collection of future offerings. This lets designers know what is working in real-time as well.
This online fashion show is shaping up to be an excellent showcase of both talent and style as well as a great time you will not want to miss. Additionally, models will be captured through the lens of photographer David Moreno Gonzalez who will be on-location for the event.
Be sure to connect with the Priestess Boutique on their social media profiles for updates before the event.
About Priestess Boutique
Priestess Boutique is a leading international online fashion and beauty boutique. It aims to be a one-stop boutique that provides reasonable prices for branded clothing and accessories.
www.priestessboutique.com
About Fox Hill Entertainment
Fox Hill Entertainment is an event producer and media company focused on connecting high-quality talent with opportunities for them to shine.
www.foxhillentertainment.com
