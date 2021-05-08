Williston Barracks/Domestic Assault/21A101526
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501526
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/07/21 @ 1422 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Paula A. Coli
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police
received a report of a family fight from a residence located on Woods Hollow
Road in the Town of Westford, VT. Contact was made shortly thereafter with the
alleged victim. Investigation revealed that Paula Coli of Westford, VT physically
harmed a household member. After consulting with the Chittenden County State's
Attorney Office Coli was subsequently flash cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court
for Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Domestic
Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N