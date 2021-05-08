Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/Domestic Assault/21A101526

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21A501526

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise                            

STATION: Williston                      

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/07/21 @ 1422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Paula A. Coli                                               

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police

received a report of a family fight from a residence located on Woods Hollow

Road in the Town of Westford, VT. Contact was made shortly thereafter with the

alleged victim. Investigation revealed that Paula Coli of Westford, VT physically

harmed a household member. After consulting with the Chittenden County State's

Attorney Office Coli was subsequently flash cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court

for Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Domestic

Assault.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

 

 

