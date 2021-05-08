Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
India PM Narendra Modi presses forward with $1.8 billion parliament renovation amid Covid-19 disaster

The decision to continue with the project in the capital, New Delhi, has infuriated the public and opposition politicians, who have pointed to the apparent disconnect in pouring millions into a construction project when the country is struggling with its worst-ever public health crisis.

The pricey renovation, known as the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, has been categorized as an “essential service,” meaning construction is allowed to continue even when most other building projects have been halted.

Two citizens — including one with Covid-19 whose mother also has the virus — lodged a case with the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to try to halt construction, which has continued even while the capital is in lockdown.

The petitioners argue the parliament buildings don’t constitute an essential service and construction work could even become a Covid super-spreader event, according to special leave petition filed by lawyer Nitin Saluja. Workers are continuing to be ferried from their…

