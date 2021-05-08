Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,983 in the last 365 days.

Covid compelled too many dad and mom to decide on between work and serving to their youngsters with distant courses. This CNN Hero is giving households the assist to do each

“We don’t want them to make the choice, me earning a living versus my child getting an education. What type of a choice is that?” said Jennifer Maddox, a 2017 CNN Hero and the founder of Future Ties, a non-profit after-school program on Chicago’s South Side.

Since 2011, Maddox and her organization have provided mentoring, tutoring and a safe space for more than 100 children living in the Parkway Gardens Homes, a low-income apartment complex where a young Michelle Obama once lived.

As a member of the Chicago Police Department for more than 20 years, Maddox observed first-hand the obstacles young people in struggling communities face. Parkway Gardens was one area that Maddox patrolled, and she was inspired to provide resources and a community space for children in the neighborhood.

When the pandemic hit, Maddox knew she needed to temporarily re-tailor her program to fit the families’ needs during this uncharted time.

“A lot of people lost their jobs and now they’re gradually starting to…

The post Covid compelled too many dad and mom to decide on between work and serving to their youngsters with distant courses. This CNN Hero is giving households the assist to do each appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Covid compelled too many dad and mom to decide on between work and serving to their youngsters with distant courses. This CNN Hero is giving households the assist to do each

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.