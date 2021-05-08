Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
9 of 12 Tremendous League golf equipment recommit to UEFA and admit venture was a mistake

In a Friday press release, UEFA states that Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, have acknowledged and accepted that “the Super League project was a mistake and apologize to fans, national associations, national leagues, fellow European clubs and UEFA.”

UEFA has levied financial penalties at the nine. Collectively, the teams will donate 15 million euros ($18.25M) to charities and will forgo five percent of the revenues they would have received from competitions. UEFA says the clubs have agreed to be fined up to 100 million euros ($121.7M) should they breach their UEFA commitments.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said in the release: “These clubs recognized their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition … the same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the…

