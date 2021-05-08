Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,124 in the last 365 days.

European Tremendous League: Actual Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus defend plans in face of Uefa ‘menace’

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the only clubs from the original 12 to sign up for the ESL not to renounce the breakaway league

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have defended their plans for a European Super League in the face of what they call “threats” from Uefa.

They are the only clubs from the initial 12 yet to withdraw from the proposed ESL, and face disciplinary action from Europe’s governing body.

The nine other clubs involved, including six Premier League sides, have been given a financial punishment.

“The founding clubs have suffered,” a Real, Barca and Juve statement said.

The three clubs say they have faced “unacceptable third-party pressures [and] threats… to abandon the project”, which they feel is an effort to have them “desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue”.

“This is intolerable under the rule of law,” the joint statement continued.

The ESL was announced on 18 April but…

You just read:

European Tremendous League: Actual Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus defend plans in face of Uefa ‘menace’

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.