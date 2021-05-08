DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 8 – MAY 14

Newsroom Posted on May 7, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) WAIMEA

Alternating one lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 22.4 to 22.6, Ala Wai Road and Waimea Road, on Wednesday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work at the Waimea River Bridge.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) HANALEI (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, May 8, and Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during 3 set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Monday through Saturday

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Evening access: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Sundays and observed State Holidays

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the hdot website at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

2) KILAUEA

Alternating right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 0.8 and 1.4, Kuene Road and Laukona Street, on Wednesday, May 12, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KAPAA

Left lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 5.9, Wailua River Plantation (Makai) Bridge, on Tuesday, May 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

4) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for lane and shoulder work.

5) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

6) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 22, Waiakalua Street and Kaluamakua Place, on Monday, May 10 through Tuesday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

7) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, May 9, through Friday morning, May 14, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

8) KILAUEA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 23.4 and 26.6, Kolo Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

9) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 25, Kalihiwai Bridge, on Thursday, May 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

10) KILAUEA

Alternating single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 25, on Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work between Kalihiwai Bridge and Kahiliholo Road.

11) PRINCEVILLE

Alternating single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 27, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for striping work between Ka Haku Road and Kapaka Street.

— WAIALO ROAD (ROUTE 541) —

1) ELEELE

Single lane closure of Waialo Road (Route 541) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.3, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Right lane closure of Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.0, on Wednesday, May 12, through Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

