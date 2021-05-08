Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 54 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,782 in the last 365 days.

Dessert Catering Expands to Events and Weddings

savvy Treats

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savvy Treats, an artisan bakery and pastry shop located in Rockville, Maryland has recently expanded its dessert catering services to serve DC, Virginia and Maryland for both private and corporate events. For decades Savvy Treats has designed custom wedding cakes and wedding dessert bars for clients in the Maryland, DC and Virginia area. Savvy Treats dessert catering specializes in custom styled, luxury dessert buffets, candy dessert catering and sweet stations for all occasions.

Dessert Catering Menu Options

Savvy Treats new dessert catering services are available in a variety of different dessert options, so you can wow any guest at your next wedding or big event. Savvy Treats also can customize all dessert catering options to accommodate budgets for every size wedding and event, For inspiration for your next event, download our dessert menu available for catering here.

About Savvy Treats Bakery

With over 30 years of baking experience, we pride ourselves on creating custom dessert options for any event or gathering such as weddings, holidays, birthdays and anniversaries. Our options include custom cupcakes, special occasion cakes, wedding cake designs, and now locally delivered dessert catering services.

Our Bakery

Savvy Treats Rockville bakery is located on 90 W Montgomery Avenue in Rockville, Maryland. We are open Tuesday- Thursday from 10am-5pm and Friday-Saturday from 10am-6pm. Mondays are pre-order only. For more information, please call us at 301-762-1745.

Cheryl Savastano
Savvy Treats
2023509020 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Dessert Catering Expands to Events and Weddings

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.