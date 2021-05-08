Dessert Catering Expands to Events and Weddings
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savvy Treats, an artisan bakery and pastry shop located in Rockville, Maryland has recently expanded its dessert catering services to serve DC, Virginia and Maryland for both private and corporate events. For decades Savvy Treats has designed custom wedding cakes and wedding dessert bars for clients in the Maryland, DC and Virginia area. Savvy Treats dessert catering specializes in custom styled, luxury dessert buffets, candy dessert catering and sweet stations for all occasions.
Dessert Catering Menu Options
Savvy Treats new dessert catering services are available in a variety of different dessert options, so you can wow any guest at your next wedding or big event. Savvy Treats also can customize all dessert catering options to accommodate budgets for every size wedding and event, For inspiration for your next event, download our dessert menu available for catering here.
About Savvy Treats Bakery
With over 30 years of baking experience, we pride ourselves on creating custom dessert options for any event or gathering such as weddings, holidays, birthdays and anniversaries. Our options include custom cupcakes, special occasion cakes, wedding cake designs, and now locally delivered dessert catering services.
Our Bakery
Savvy Treats Rockville bakery is located on 90 W Montgomery Avenue in Rockville, Maryland. We are open Tuesday- Thursday from 10am-5pm and Friday-Saturday from 10am-6pm. Mondays are pre-order only. For more information, please call us at 301-762-1745.
Cheryl Savastano
Savvy Treats
2023509020 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook