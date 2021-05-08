DHEC Issues Order to New Indy to Correct Undesirable Level of Air Contaminants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 7, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today issued an order to the New Indy Containerboard facility in Catawba to correct the undesirable level of air contaminants. The order is a result of DHEC’s ongoing active investigation of the sources of strong and persistent odors in Lancaster and York counties.

“This order clearly defines immediate actions that New Indy must take to ensure good air quality for the people who live and work near the facility,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “As the state’s public health and environmental protection agency, it is our duty to ensure that companies in South Carolina are good stewards of our beautiful state and that our residents have clean, odor-free air to the extent we can control.”

“This decisive action is the result of a vigorous, cooperative investigation by DHEC and its partners,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “I’m confident that this order will bring long-term resolution to this matter and ease the concerns of York and Lancaster County residents.”

To date, DHEC has received 17,135 complaints about odor from citizens near the New Indy plant. This investigation is a great example of federal and state partners working together to protect South Carolina’s beautiful environment and ensure pollution does not harm our citizens.

In addition to DHEC’s own monitoring and investigation, at DHEC’s request, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assembled a technical team with expertise in air, water and waste from across the Agency to analyze modeling data and screen potential sources of sulfur compounds in the area.

“We are hopeful that affected residents will begin to see a quick and lasting improvement to these odors,” said Simmer. DHEC will continue to keep the public, media and other stakeholders informed as New Indy works toward resolving these odor issues. For more information, visit the investigation web page.

