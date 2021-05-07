Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Announces Judicial Appointment

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Mark Sternlicht to serve as Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 12 in serving Cumberland County. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Mary Ann Tally.

“Mark Sternlicht brings extensive legal experience to the bench, and I am confident that he will serve the people of Cumberland County well,” said Gov. Cooper. 

Since 1987, Sternlicht has been a Partner at Beaver Courie Sternlicht Hearp & Broadfoot, P.A. and has practiced with the firm since 1985. Previously, he was an Associate with Sprague & Thall and worked as a Staff Attorney at UNC Student Legal Services. Sternlicht earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor from University of North Carolina School of Law.

 

