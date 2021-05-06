DOJ Statement on Justice Rice Recusal">DOJ Statement on Justice Rice Recusal In response to Justice James A. Rice recusing himself from the matter of McLaughlin v. Department of Administration and Montana State Legislature, the Department of Justice…
“Justice Rice reaffirmed his integrity and the fundamental principle of justice – that no one should be the judge in their own case. I hope is colleagues on the Supreme Court will exhibit the same courage and character.”
