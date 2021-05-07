Royalton Barracks / Vehicle Crash with injury
CASE#: 21B201413
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/7/2021 @ 0930 hours
STREET: VT Route 12
TOWN: Hartland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 4
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: NA
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Wade E. Vivian
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/undercarriage total
INJURIES: Head trauma, head and facial lacerations
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/7/2021 at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with possible ejection on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Hartland, Windsor County. Troopers determined Wade Vivian of Rutland, VT was traveling north on Vermont Route 12 in Hartland in a black 2012 Honda Civic. Vivian left the roadway and collided with a small rock wall causing significant damage to the vehicle and the ejection of Vivian from the vehicle. Vivian suffered several head and face lacerations and possible head injuries. Vivian was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. The vehicle was recovered and the roadway was cleared. This crash is still under investigation.
