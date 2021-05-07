Royalton Barracks / Vehicle Crash with injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B201413

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/7/2021 @ 0930 hours

STREET: VT Route 12

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 4

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: NA

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wade E. Vivian

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/undercarriage total

INJURIES: Head trauma, head and facial lacerations

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/7/2021 at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with possible ejection on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Hartland, Windsor County. Troopers determined Wade Vivian of Rutland, VT was traveling north on Vermont Route 12 in Hartland in a black 2012 Honda Civic. Vivian left the roadway and collided with a small rock wall causing significant damage to the vehicle and the ejection of Vivian from the vehicle. Vivian suffered several head and face lacerations and possible head injuries. Vivian was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. The vehicle was recovered and the roadway was cleared. This crash is still under investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours