THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021

MONDAY, MAY 10, 2021

On Monday, the House is not in session.

TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (14 bills)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

H.R. 2547 – Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1065 – Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Rep. Nadler – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible