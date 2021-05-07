Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Friday 3:00 p.m.
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, MAY 10, 2021

On Monday, the House is not in session. 

TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (14 bills)

  1. H.R. 433 – Family Support Services for Addiction Act of 2021 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 1475 – Pursuing Equity in Mental Health Act (Rep. Watson Coleman – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 586 – STANDUP Act of 2021 (Rep. Peters – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 721 – Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Napolitano – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 2877 – Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act of 2021 (Rep. Ferguson – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 1260 – Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act of 2021 (Rep. Ruppersberger – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 1205 – Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act of 2021 (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 1324 – Effective Suicide Screening and Assessment in the Emergency Department Act of 2021 (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 1480 – HERO Act (Rep. Bera – Energy and Commerce)
  10. H.R. 2862 – Campaign to Prevent Suicide Act (Rep. Beyer – Energy and Commerce)
  11. H.R. 2981 – Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Katko – Energy and Commerce)
  12. H.R. 2955 – Suicide Prevention Act (Rep. Stewart – Energy and Commerce)
  13. H.R. 768 – Block, Report, And Suspend Suspicious Shipments Act of 2021 (Rep. McKinley – Energy and Commerce)
  14. H.R. 1629 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. H.R. 1448 – PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act, as amended (Rep. Stivers – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 958 – Protecting Moms Who Served Act (Rep. Underwood – Veterans’ Affairs)
  3. H.R. 297 – To require the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct a study on the establishment of, and the potential land that could be included in, a unit of the National Forest System in the State of Hawaii, and for other purposes (Rep. Case – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 49 – To designate the National Pulse Memorial located at 1912 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32806, and for other purposes (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)
  5. H.R. 478 – Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act (Rep. O’Halleran – Natural Resources)
  6. H.R. 810 – To amend the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail, and for other purposes (Rep. Fortenberry – Natural Resources)
  7. H.R. 1688 – Native American Child Protection Act (Rep. Gallego – Natural Resources)
  8. H.R. 2208 – Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act (Rep. Escobar – Natural Resources)
H.R. 2547 – Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1065 – Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Rep. Nadler – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 2547 and H.R. 1065.  Amendments to H.R. 2547 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

