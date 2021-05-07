VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips to Protect Passwords on World Password Day

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Hackers and scammers were ecstatic that COVID-19 forced millions to work remotely and engage in even more day-to-day interactions online rather than in person. The sudden surge in work from home and online education provided more opportunities for scammers to steal sensitive information. Pandemic or not, online identity thieves and hackers are always on the prowl, so it’s critical to protect your privacy by using strong passwords.”

Attorney General Moody is issuing the following tips encouraging Floridians to create strong passwords to protect against identity theft, hackers and online fraud: