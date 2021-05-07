DC Health Expands Vaccination Options for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Health announced that DC residents who are 16 and 17 years old can now get vaccinated at walk-up sites and pharmacies across DC that are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Previously, DC Health was directing all 16- and 17-year-olds to register for a vaccination appointment through Children’s National, which families can still do.

Beginning today, 16- and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated at the following District walk-up sites whenever they are open:

Safeway, CVS, and Walgreens pharmacies that are using the Pfizer vaccine can also vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds.

In addition to these walk-up sites and Children’s National, 16- and 17-year-olds can also get vaccinated at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and One Medical sites.

Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds are only eligible to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.