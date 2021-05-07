Philadelphia Native Cam Anthony, 'The Voice' Frontrunner, Ready for Live Performances

Cam Anthony with Family at Graduation Cam Anthony honored with 'Key' to the City of Philadelphia Cam Anthony performing "Feeling Good" by Icon, Nina Simone.

Singer, Songwriter Look to his Friends, Family and Fans in Philly for the Win

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Voice” – contestant Cam Anthony is hoping that his hometown of Philadelphia will help take him to the top of the NBC singing competition.

The singer and songwriter – widely considered the frontrunner on this season of “The Voice” – is calling on all his friends, family, and fans in Philly, to vote for him when the show’s live performances kick off May 10.

“’The Voice’ has been an amazing experience, and I’m so excited to have Philly join me on this next leg of the journey,” says Cam. “Everything I’ve done and aspire to do as an artist is rooted in my life and love for my hometown. And I promise to give Philadelphia everything I got in the live performances.”

Cam – a member of superstar country singer Blake Shelton’s team – has quickly become a fan favorite on “The Voice.” The 19-year-old’s show stopping Knockout performance, singing music icon Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” has been heralded as one of the best Knockout performances in years.



The Philly native’s soul-stirring rendition of Simone’s 1965 classic brought The Voice’s John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas, to their feet, with Legend telling Cam that his performance of “Feeling Good” made him “jealous.” Jonas described the performance as “flawless, creative and kinda... otherworldly.”

Cam’s Blind Audition performance, singing Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” garnered a quarter of a million views in just two days. Cam’s duet Voice Battle with singer Emma Caroline Warren – singing Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours” – has racked up more than 3 million views.

Cam’s journey to “The Voice” began when he was eight years old, posting cover songs with the help of his mother. The native Philadelphian comes from a talented family of singers, dancers and rappers, All of whom have helped support and nurture his career. At age 12, Cam was invited to appear on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” when his singing caught the attention of the popular TV talk show host. In 2014, Cam was invited by President Obama to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the White House, for the annual Easter Egg Roll. And in 2018, he won “Showtime at the Apollo,” hosted by Steve Harvey.

“I’ve always been a big fan of ‘The Voice,’” said Cam. “I've always appreciated how phenomenal and unique the talent has been on the show, producing artists who have gone on to wow the world with their music. Having the chance to represent Philly in the 'Live Playoff Shows' is a dream come true."

“The Voice” live performances begin on May 10, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, with the remaining top 17 artists competing for a chance for a spot in the top nine. Voting opens Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET | 5:05 p.m. PT and ends Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET | 4 a.m. PT.

