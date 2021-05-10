Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Symatri dives into NFT’s with the Kala Blockchain

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Symatri launches a brand refresh of their Kala Blockchain and Coin NFT project. Symatri announces that immediate integration is available for NFT projects in a vast array of industries which include insurance, donation management and reporting, healthcare, agriculture, supply chain, and a myriad of others.
“We are giving all parties involved in a transaction the data integrity and transparency they have always sought for. This kind of interaction between institutions or individuals will create a much more agreeable and better-balanced transactional environment,” said Curtis Olayan, COO at Symatri.
Multiple integration partners and customers are already praising Symatri’s “Digital Notarization or NFT” framework. As we speak, the Bitcoin insurance provider Coincover is having their policies hashed (recorded) to the irrefutable Kala Blockchain. In the very near future a direct selling company and an agricultural supply chain business will be hashing records to Symatri’s blockchain offering.

Why the refresh?
Symatri’s CMO Aaron Endicott stated, “For years we have understood that there is a huge gap in understanding between blockchain proponents and everyone else. We want to help bridge that gap. To usher in a true blockchain revolution we must help those who are not techy, understand and be a part of the space. Essentially, our refresh will be an ever-changing, evolutionary process toward that goal.”

Founded in 2017, Symatri, llc is a pioneer in the blockchain business. The company offers a wide array of blockchain solutions and applications such as Kala and Clear Ledger.
Symatri and Company / Products are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Symatri in the United States and/or other countries.

Daniel Salazar
Symatri
