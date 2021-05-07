Prisons Honors Horton as Top Custody Employee

RALEIGH — Sgt. Paul Horton of Eastern Correctional Institution in Maury won the state prison system’s 2021 Custody Award.

Horton and 10 additional Prisons honorees in various categories were recognized May 6 in a ceremony that coincided with national Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week.

“He represents the best of our best from across the state,” said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “Our award winners are hard-working, innovative and deeply committed to their jobs, their colleagues and to the care of the men and women in our custody.”

The prison system houses more than 28,000 offenders in 55 facilities with a staff of around 13,500.

Horton won the award for the year’s outstanding custody-level correctional employee for his dedication and for his situational presence.

“Sgt. Horton is always on point,” said Larry Dail, director of Prisons’ Eastern Region. “If there’s a situation, he knows how to bring calm to it. He knows how to take control.”

Dail, who hired Horton in 1999 after his military retirement, praised his “service to the country, the state and the community for many years.”

Warden Mike Hardee said Horton exemplifies what a correctional officer should aspire to be.

“His work ethic and positive attitude show that he strives to be an asset to Eastern Correctional Institution,” Hardee said. “He always has a positive attitude and is a dependable person. He always lends a helping hand.”

Click for information on other Prisons 2021 award winners and for images of award winners. (NOTE: A photo for Sgt. Paul Horton is unavaialble.)

# # #