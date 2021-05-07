Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Special OPSA Meeting – Feedback from OPSA and the public on TAC’s Olmstead report

•    Description: The sole purpose of this one-hour meeting will be to An Assessment of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ System of Services and Supports for Individuals with Disabilities The sole purpose of this one-hour meeting will be to receive feedback from OPSA and the public on the TAC’s report, An Assessment of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ System of Services and Supports for Individuals with Disabilities. The TAC’s Sherry Lerch will present the report on May 12 at the quarterly OPSA meeting.  The report will post on the DHHS Olmstead website the day before, May 11. •    Location: Zoom.gov   https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1606454271?pwd=Mm1OdHJkNGxuNzlJOW9kMUsreWVFdz09   Meeting ID: 160 645 4271 Passcode: OPSA One tap mobile +16692545252,,1606454271#,,,,*409840# US (San Jose) +16468287666,,1606454271#,,,,*409840# US (New York)   Dial by your location +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose) +1 646 828 7666 US (New York) +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose) +1 551 285 1373 US Meeting ID: 160 645 4271 Passcode: 409840 Find your local number: https://www.zoomgov.com/u/aqsDXp5ir

 

