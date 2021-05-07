New Vegan Makeup Line 'Alluring Faces Cosmetics' Celebrates Natural Beauty and The Glamour of Miami
Strike a stunning evening look or a high fashion editorial concept with a guilt-free collection born to enhance natural skin rather than conceal it.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional makeup is somewhat unkind to our furry friends.
Thankfully, a groundbreaking new range of vegan makeup puts its best face forward in a dedicated line of guilt-free, high-performing facial fantastics.
Renowned professional makeup artist Lisa Merritt-Lee has poured 25 years of experience into creating a brand new makeup line, cheekily titled Alluring Faces Cosmetics.
Having tested cosmetic brands over the years while working with thousands of different faces, skin types, colorations, and briefs, Lisa had struggled to find a cosmetic range that truly made the most of beautiful, healthy skin.
After years of development, the Alluring Faces Cosmetic collection was born to enhance and complement natural skin and features rather than hide them. Each product provides a mist of moisture, both easy to apply and long-lasting.
The Alluring Faces Cosmetic collection includes everything needed to cultivate a dynamic daily makeup routine. Perfect for experimental attention in striking a stunning evening look or a high fashion editorial concept. From a fantastic foundation available in 11 wide-spectrum shades to lip glosses, eyeshadow palettes, concealer, and mascara, these enchanting and essential products allow you to pick and mix your own perfect kit.
Perhaps the most significant benefit of the vegan beauty movement is a consumer push to assess ingredients. Vegan beauty means the absence of animal ingredients, while cruelty-free refers to a product that doesn't test animals. Concern about the ethical and environmental impact of healthy products is the No. 1 consumer question today.
Lisa is passionate about environmental protection, and it's reflected in each ingredient that is placed within her products. After all, healthy ingredients and a healthy environment = healthy skin!
Employing cruelty-free and vegan ingredients, all-natural and plant-based beauty doesn't need to skip out on pigment. Beautiful bold colors and luxurious formulations are a treat and have stood up against the most well-known brands in numerous product trials.
Her signature lip gloss collection is hand-made to order. Packed with pure plant waxes, minerals, shea butter, aloe, and Vitamin E, each is available in 13 gorgeous shades, from the deep burgundy Bohemian Girl to pale golden Oshun, to the bestselling light pink Lady Doris.
When selecting mineral pigments, Lisa Merritt-Lee was inspired by the vibrant colors around her in Miami. As a third-generation Floridian, she drew upon the surroundings she loves, which give Miami its iconic imagery. From the vibrant orange of sunset skies to the aquamarine shimmering of the coastline and the flamingo's pink feathers - the palette of Florida inspired the colors of the collection.
Products are named after the places and landmarks of the city, bringing a rich heritage to this exciting and evocative launch.
For product purchases and more information visit http://www.alluringfacescosmetics.com
