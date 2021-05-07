Bill to Reduce Recidivism, Increase Successful ReintegrationClears Committee!

Legislation would provide former inmates with resources to reintegrate back into society

DENVER, CO – Yesterday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB21-146 with bipartisan support – a bill sponsored by Senator Pete Lee, that would help former inmates reintegrate back into normal life by providing them with the resources necessary to find education and employment opportunities after serving their sentence.

"Our addiction to incarceration in Colorado has not kept us safer and has had disastrous consequences. There are inmates in our prisons with dementia in a wheelchair being pushed around by other inmates. 97% of people sent to the Dept of Corrections are released and 50% return within 3 years. We can do better," said Senator Pete Lee (D-Colorado Springs), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "Senate Bill 146 strengthens pre-release planning for all inmates, clarifies special needs parole, and improves coordination between the Department of Corrections and the parole board. Bipartisan support for this measure demonstrates a broad commitment to improved outcomes."

SB21-146 would require the Colorado Department of Corrections to develop a recommended parole plan for every inmate prior to release from prison, as well as procedures for special needs parole -- a more carefully crafted parole plan with additional support and resources for inmates with severe physical, mental, or behavioral health issues.

This legislation will not only decrease the likelihood of recidivism, but will help continue the work on the long road ahead of untangling mental health support systems and correctional facilities.

SB21-146 now moves to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration.