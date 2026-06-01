JOINT RELEASE: Governor Signs Bill to Modernize the Public Utilities Commission, Protect Ratepayers and Improve Oversight

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis on May 29 signed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Sunset ( HB26-1326 ). This legislation will extend the PUC's critical functions while modernizing the commission to better meet the needs of Coloradans.

“We need a dynamic, modern PUC to protect jobs, streamline services and protect ratepayers and consumers,” said Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge. “Our law extends the critical functions of the PUC that Coloradans rely on, including transportation, utilities and cell services, while improving transparency and oversight of the commission. The PUC keeps Coloradans safe and connected, and we worked alongside many stakeholders, including rural and local leaders, utility providers, labor, and environmental advocates, to ensure the commission can continue its important role.”

“This law ensures Colorado continues to lead in renewable energy and consumer protection, while prioritizing safety in our transportation, communications, and utility systems,” said Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver. “We’re extending and modernizing the PUC to reflect today’s realities and set us up for the future.”

“Our law helps ensure the PUC is appropriately resourced and more efficient,” said Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn. “The safety and security of our transportation services and utility infrastructure is critical, and without this law, the PUC will not be able to continue its important work. We’ve taken steps to modernize the commission in a way that protects ratepayers, strengthens transportation safety and continues Colorado’s clean energy transition.”

“How we travel, communicate, and power our lives all look completely different today than they did when the PUC was last renewed seven years ago,” said Senator Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County. “After months of work and negotiations between impacted groups, this legislation strikes a balance that boosts renewable energy, strengthens safety from passenger rail to rideshare trips, cracks down on phone scams and bad actors, and improves community collaboration.”

The PUC is the primary regulator of Colorado’s electric, gas, water, telecommunications and transportation services. In 2019 , the PUC Sunset established a minimum value for the cost of carbon pollution. This helped modernize benefits to ratepayers and improve Colorado's clean energy transition.

HB26-1326 extends the PUC's critical functions for another seven years while modernizing and boosting transparency within the agency. This will continue Colorado’s clean energy transition that will lower utility costs and foster new jobs.

Meeting Colorado’s renewable energy goals

To help Colorado meet its energy goals, this law will update and streamline clean energy reporting requirements and scheduling for utility companies. The law will boost transparency and accountability by allowing the PUC to investigate how to streamline and integrate energy planning proceedings and report its findings to the General Assembly. The law will also help electric utilities secure more renewable energy assets, such as wind and solar, by requiring the PUC to conduct a study on the barriers companies face to joint procurement, or collaborative purchasing, for large-scale investments.

Improving safety

This bill takes steps to improve rail, pipeline and transportation safety and security in Colorado. Under HB26-1326, state rail oversight will be aligned with federal law for consistency. The bill also includes the creation of an oversight program that will review, approve and monitor the creation and implementation of passenger and freight rail in Colorado.

The law will also require rideshare companies to provide the commission’s contact information to riders for increased transparency. PUC staff receiving complaints about rideshares will receive trauma-informed training. HB26-1326 also requires activity buses, limos, and off-road scenic charters to receive scheduled inspections by the commission to ensure they are safe for travel.

Modernizing telecommunications and protecting consumers

Mobile, wireless, cellular, landline and satellite telecommunications fall under the PUC’s purview and are charged a fee to provide service in Colorado to help maintain and expand our state’s telecommunications infrastructure. This bill extends the fee to include modern telecommunications systems, including web-based service providers, such as Google Voice or Zoom Phone.

To boost consumer protections and crack down on bad actors, this law will increase the fees for companies that purchase no-call lists and sell them to other companies.

Improving local participation and engagement

HB26-1326 will encourage more local participation and decision-making by requiring the PUC to hire staff dedicated to engagement and communications to ensure inclusiveness and consistency in public comment hearings. To further improve representation, the PUC will create an equity task force to represent the interests of disproportionately impacted communities, workers, and income-qualified customers.