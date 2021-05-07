COMMISSIONER MILLER HONORS SCHOOL LUNCH HEROES FOR EFFORTS DURING UNPRECEDENTED ACADEMIC YEAR

Throughout this school year, Texas school nutrition professionals have served healthy meals to ensure students can access the nutrition they need during challenging times. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is dedicating School Lunch Hero Day on May 7 to honoring their tireless efforts as they continue finding innovative ways to provide meals in any academic setting.

“There’s light at the end of tunnel,” Commissioner Miller said. “Before we know it, COVID will be in the rearview mirror but we can’t forget the dedication from school nutrition personnel across Texas that got us here. When times got rough, these folks stepped in and made sure Texas school children got the food they needed. They truly are heroes.”

School Lunch Hero Day is a nationwide celebration recognizing school nutrition professionals and their dedication to supporting students, some of whom may be experiencing food insecurity. Between preparing balanced meals, adhering to strict nutrition standards, and offering service with a smile, school nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.

In Texas, lunchroom heroes serve 5 million low-cost or free meals to children every school day in a typical academic year. Even with changes brought on by COVID-19, many school nutrition professionals have come up with safe ways to continue to feed Texas children. TDA is proud to support all their efforts through its administration of the federally assisted National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Anyone can thank their local school lunch hero. Visit SquareMeals.org/SLHD to access resources like downloadable thank you cards and posters to recognize your school nutrition staff. Share gratitude and thanks online using the tag #SchoolLunchHeroDay.

###