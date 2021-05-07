Public Relations Global Network Elects Alexandra Diniță as President
One of the world’s largest networks of independent PR and communications agencies - PRGN - appoints new president for the next 12 months
Approaching the 30-year anniversary of the Public Relations Global Network in 2022, I am committed to grow the spirit and values that PRGN can offer to its members and their clients on all continents.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) announced today the slate of new officers for one of the world’s largest networks of independent PR and communications agencies. The appointments were announced during PRGN’s recent bi-annual Spring member conference, held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
— PRGN President Alexandra Diniță
Following a vote from PRGN member agencies, Alexandra Diniță, general manager of Free Communication in Bucharest, Romania, stepped up to lead the worldwide network of 50 independently owned firms as its president for the next twelve months.
As the 30th president of PRGN, Alexandra follows the footsteps of former president Robert Bauer, managing partner of accelent communications of Vienna, Austria, who assumes the duties of immediate past president and chair of PRGN’s Advisory Board.
“Taking the lead of a global agency network in a year when the world is hopefully coming out from under Covid-19 is a true challenge of leadership and I like challenges as well as the opportunities that come with this unique situation,” says President Diniță, an architect by training who turned a communications professional and agency owner, also an avid athlete and a mother of a 12-year-old son. “A quick survey among our members recently showed the resilience of independent agencies who landed more than 170 new client contracts in the first three months of 2021. This shows the outstanding quality of member agencies in PRGN and an ability to collaborate and exchange knowledge globally, which sets our tight network apart. Approaching the 30-year anniversary of the Public Relations Global Network in 2022, I am committed to grow the special spirit and values that PRGN can offer to its members and their clients on all continents.”
Other PRGN officers elected by owners of member agencies include:
President-elect
David Fuscus
President and CEO, Xenophon Strategies, Inc.
Washington D.C., United States
Treasurer
Amanda Hill
Principal, Three Box Strategic Communications
Dallas, Texas
Secretary
Andy See Teong Leng
Principal Partner and Managing Director
Perspective Strategies
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Founded in 1992 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, with approximately 1,000 professionals in 54 locations, PRGN is one of the world’s largest international public relations networks.
PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.
Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN’s local agency network can visit the Agency Directory or contact PRGN’s executive director Gábor Jelinek at gabor.jelinek@prgn.com for more information.
Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information.
Gabor Jelinek
Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn