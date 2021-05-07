Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chrystia Freeland and Kristalina Georgieva: Budgeting for Gender Equity

May 7, 2021

Women suffered large job losses during the pandemic and are coming back to work at a much slower pace than any other group. (iStock by Getty Images/SolStock)

New IMF research shows that women with young children, mothers, particularly less educated ones, have been the most adversely affected group during the pandemic. Chrystia Freeland is Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and its first-ever female Finance Minister. In this podcast, Freeland and IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, discuss policies to help prevent the covid-19 pandemic from rolling back gains in women's economic opportunities, and how Canada has aligned its gender strategy with the budget process.

Watch the webcast at IMF.org

Kristalina Georgieva is IMF Managing Director, and Chrystia Freeland is Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

