Iconic Auctions' online Amazing Music Auction, May 15th, features Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to Blowin' in the Wind

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to the legendary 1963 rock song Blowin’ in the Wind, penned entirely in Dylan’s hand in 2011 at the request of Dylan’s longtime manager, Jeff Rosen.

Vintage 8 inch by 10 inch photograph, featuring the Fab Four in their iconic, collarless suits, signed by all four Beatles – John, Paul, George and Ringo – in 1963, in blue ballpoint ink.

2014 Fender sunburst Custom Shop Stratocaster guitar played onstage by guitar legend Eric Clapton during his 2014 World Tour and 2015 performance at England’s Royal Albert Hall.

Stunning 14 inch by 11 inch photo of Nirvana sitting together, side-by-side on wooden steps, signed in blue felt tip pen by all three members: Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic.