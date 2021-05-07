True Touch Collections Expands Its Brand Across Multiple Retail Stores and Introduces New Products
This way, we can reach our customers directly wherever they are and we can also enhance our brand visibility and attract new customers to recognize our brands,”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Touch Collections LLC, a fledgling beauty and personal care brand, is proud to announce the expansion of its brand's market scope across multiple retail stores both online and offline. Now, the customers can find True Touch Collections product lines on retail outlets, social platforms, mobile apps, and emerging online marketplaces. With a wide range of shopping options, customers can purchase True Touch Collections personal care and beauty products directly from the comfort of their homes, and the company can reach its customers directly across the country.
— Renee King
True Touch Collections is a US-based botanical formulated brand that started re-launching and re-branding campaign in April 2020. According to Renee S. King, the True Touch Collections LLC President, and CEO, "This is the right time to re-launch and to expand our brand to reach a combined audience of over 100 million prospective US buyers via multiple shopping platforms. Our botanical formulated beauty and personal care products can now be purchased on participating retail outlets and online marketplaces such as Kmart, Kmart Pharmacy, Google Shopping, The Beauty Marketplace, Sears, and our expanded retail distribution network across the US. "
Moreover, in addition to the re-launch and re-branding campaign in May 2021, True Touch Collections LLC also introduces new personal care lines to celebrate its new partnerships with multiple marketplaces. They are proud to roll out highly-anticipated personal care products. They include Nectar of Sol, Tru Angel, and their flagship brands, Trueness and Trueness for men. Their new personal care products will also be available via retail distribution, mobile apps, social media platforms, and affiliate websites. "This way, we can reach our customers directly wherever they are and we can also enhance our brand visibility and attract new customers to recognize our brands," said Renee S. King, President, and CEO.
About True Touch Collections
True Touch Collections is a US based natural ingredients beauty & personal care brand. The company focuses on botanical personal care products specifically formulated for multicultural personal care, skincare, and Natural hair products. Their products are available on multiple marketplaces online and offline across the USA. True Touch Collections LLC have just introduced new products including Trueness, Trueness for Men, and Nectar of Sol. True Touch Collections products are a nutrient-enriched Bio mineral-based line of shampoos, conditioners, soaps, scrubs, lotions, and body fragrances. For more information, please visit https://mytruetouch.net/.
