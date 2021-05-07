Hayspur Hatchery Septic
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on May 27, 2020 for DFG Project No. 2020-117, Hayspur Hatchery Septic. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to P.O. Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.
Project consists of installing septic pump tank, grinder pumps, pump controls, electrical, piping, septic tanks, drain field, fencing, remove old pump vault and components, and abandon existing sewer lagoon.
A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on May 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by May 19, 2020 to make arrangements to attend this tour.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
877-784-9556
Construct Connect
877-889-5404
Spokane Regional Plan Center
509-328-9600
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, at (208) 334-3730. No deposit is required.
A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.
CLINT WORTHINGTON
ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS