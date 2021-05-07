ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on May 27, 2020 for DFG Project No. 2020-117, Hayspur Hatchery Septic. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to P.O. Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Project consists of installing septic pump tank, grinder pumps, pump controls, electrical, piping, septic tanks, drain field, fencing, remove old pump vault and components, and abandon existing sewer lagoon.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on May 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by May 19, 2020 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556

projectdata@construction.com

dodge.docs@construction.com

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, at (208) 334-3730. No deposit is required.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS