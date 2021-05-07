RSM Partners with MGH Institute of Health Professions and Kennedy Center on Early Intervention Initiative

(L-R): Cathy Leslie, Assistant Professor, MGH Institute of Health Professions; Griselle Tejeda, Program Director, Kennedy Center; and Colleen Boyce, Executive Director, RSM Boston Foundation.

RSM, MGH Institute of Health Professions, and the Kennedy Center are collaborating to help meet the needs of children and families in Charlestown, MA.

Each of the three organizations has unique resources that can be pooled to solve a pressing problem for local children.” — MGH Institute President Paula Milone-Nuzzo