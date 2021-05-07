Hoyer Statement on the April Jobs Report

“Today’s report show how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged our economy. Democrats took necessary action to stop the bleeding and start turning things around by enacting the American Rescue Plan, which is getting money in people’s pockets, helping small businesses reopen safely, and getting shots in arms, but it’s clear that more must be done to ensure a full economic recovery. Our economy still has 8 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic began, and today’s report highlights in particular the crisis for women who have left the workforce during the pandemic and have been unable to return.

“This is why Congress must pass President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan to create jobs and expand economic opportunity. The American Jobs Plan would invest robustly in infrastructure repairs and upgrades, which will create good jobs and boost our nation’s economic competitiveness for the future. The American Families Plan would make child-care more affordable and provide tax relief for American workers. There is broad recognition that our country cannot simply return to the way things were before the pandemic. Our economy did not work for all Americans, and our tax policies favored wealth over work. It isn't enough to recover our economy; we need to build it back better and more resilient. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to turn these proposals into legislation, and I hope Republicans will join us in delivering bipartisan results For the People."