Thoroughbred Golf Club Announces New Ownership & New Management
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoroughbred Golf Club, one of Kentucky’s premier golf courses since 1993 has a new owner and new management ready to deliver a new vision with the highest standard of customer satisfaction. Olde Railroad Farm, a neighboring farm has purchased the course and is partnering with Man O’ War Golf for management services.
Located in Central Kentucky, just outside of Lexington and east of Nicholasville, Thoroughbred Golf Club is positioned right in the heart of horse country amongst some of the most breathtaking scenery in the Bluegrass. Thoroughbred Golf Club offers an 18-hole course layout meticulously designed by Danny M McQueen and Albert England, a full-service pro shop, an onsite bar & grill, a driving range and beautiful grounds for events.
We are excited to welcome our new Head Professional Brock Fitch, a PGA Member Professional partner with extensive game knowledge and customer focus. Man O’ War Golf is excited to have the opportunity to partner with Thoroughbred Golf Club, enhance their instructional programs and bring its years of experience in golf operations to grow the game of golf at the facility. There will be several improvements made to the club over the next year, including new golf carts, new cart paths, new turf on tees and fairways, fairway irrigation along with restaurant enhancements including chef featured items and an outdoor artisan style pizza oven.
We invite you to come and experience firsthand some of the best greens in Central Kentucky that sets Thoroughbred Golf Club apart. Our goal is to make Thoroughbred Golf Club a fun and exciting place to visit with something for everyone to enjoy and where everyone feels welcomed!
Visit us at: www.thoroughbred.golf
Facebook: www.facebook.com/thoroughbredgolfclub
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TGC_GolfKY
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thoroughbredgolf/
Brock Fitch, PGA
Head Golf Professional
Thoroughbred Golf Club
859-887-4614
brockfitch@gmail.com
Matthew McCrady
Man O’ War Golf/The Range Inc. Golf Management
+1 270-823-2767
email us here