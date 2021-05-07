Joye Marelyn Showcases Latest Video “Woodlands”
Woodlands Available Now on YouTubeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joye Marelyn releases his newest single and music video “Woodlands”.
“Woodlands'' is a catchy hip-hop/rap track featuring a smooth melody over a powerful beat. The video was written and directed by Joye.
After hearing the song’s beat, Joye says “the verses freely flowed out” creating what is now “Woodlands”. He was immediately transported to a night in the Texas countryside.
The music video was cleverly shot in an Atlanta museum and brilliantly produced to equate the track's eerie vibes whilst also showcasing bright imagery to make the visual stand out.
Joye says “I hope people get a tad glimpse into my life and some understanding of the things I experienced the way I experienced them.”
The “Woodlands” music video is available now on YouTube. Follow Joye Marelyn on Instagram and Twitter for more information and future updates.
About Joye Marelyn
Joye Marelyn is a rapper and hip-hop artist, also known as Kevin Joiner. Growing up watching his father play the guitar and piano sparked his original interest in music. As he got older, Joye started focusing more seriously on music and discovered his talent for songwriting. Joye has always enjoyed practicing to perfect his brand. He’s always been known for standing out and having a strong sense of fashion. His creativity led him to continue working on his craft. To date, he has been featured in Complex, Pigeon and Planes, Earmilk, and the Sprite Cranberry commercial with Lebron James.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here