Rizvi Hasan A Talented Musical Artist From Bangladesh
Rizvi Hasan is emerging as one of the Popular Musical Artist,Cinematographer,Digital Marketer,Entrepreneur From Bangladesh.
Never Give Up”DHAKA, BANGLADESH, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizvi Hasan is emerging as one of the Popular Musical Artist,Cinematographer,Digital Marketer,Entrepreneur From Bangladesh. Who has conquered his challenges, turned them into opportunities and achieved his goals. He is a proud musical artist who started working at the age of 16 When people at his age were indulging in typical teenage things, he was making the most use of his potential and working hard day & night to become what he is today.
— Rizvi Hasan
He started his musical and digital marketing career in 2021 with an song tittle “Boom Bam” from a renowned audio and digital Marketing company.
Sacrificing his teens for a bright future has worked in his favor and today he is the person behind promoting well-known brands and entrepreneurs on social media with his marketing skills.
Rizvi Hasan Became Every Brand’s First Choice For Social Media Marketing.This young influencer is now managing a lot of international brands and clients. When asked about how success happened to him,Rizvi Hasan said, “One must sacrifice his/her leisure time and work hard to be able to reap the benefits later. Give 5 years of your time now and hustled as much as you can because I believe this is the time that will help you immensely to establish yourself.
With having a lot of recognized international clients and brands, he has established a vast network to promote the brands he has been associated with. Hard work, determination, and sacrifice in life have made his dreams a reality and Rizvi Hasan believes that he is a student by the day and businessman by the night. Achieving so much at this young age has made the young guy one of the successful Social media marketers today.
Rizvi Hasan has already been verified as the official artist from the international music platforms YouTube, TikTok and Spotify,Deezer,Amazon,JioSaavn, Apple Music etc.He received the official artist channel verification on YouTube in 2021 and recently he also received the Artist Verify badge from Spotify. His official artist channel named“ Rizvi Hasan ” has also verified in 2021.
“I’ve worked with a lot of production houses but now it’s time to work on my own YouTube channel,” he said.
“YouTube has given me official artist verification; how many do I get? From now on, I will publish all of my songs from my own verified YouTube channel “Rizvi Hasan” and also put my songs on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal . And in the future, I will think everyone will publish their songs in this way, I started from now on.
And now the country’s pndemic situation, it is not possible to work outside the home. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So I think at this time YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps are the best media to publish songs at home.”
“Lastly, many thanks to YouTube, Spotify and Jiosavan for verifying me as an artist to take my music live one step further. Everyone will pray for me so that I can stay healthy and give you more good songs. There was a lot of love and blessing.”
Saddam Hossain Shawon
Saddam Hossain Shawon
email us here