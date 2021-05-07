Global Eagle Entertainment signs capacity extension with ABS

WASHINGTON DC, USA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABS, a global satellite operator announced today that Global Eagle Entertainment (GEE), the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for worldwide mobility markets, has renewed and expanded its multi-year, multi-transponder agreements for its growing demand for mobility connectivity capacity.

Besides securing existing ABS capacity on ABS-6 C-band, ABS-3A C-band and ABS-2 Ku-band beams, GEE has also expanded its services on ABS-2. Combined, the ABS capacity provides GEE comprehensive coverage across continents and oceans, from the Americas, across to Western Europe, the Middle East, North East Asia and into the Pacific Ocean. The capacity will be optimized to provide reliable connectivity and seamless connections for mobile communications and entertainment for a wide variety of mobility customers and their end-users. The connectivity network supports the provision of services such as Wi-Fi, VoIP, multi-media live and on-demand video streaming, and greater bandwidth for crew applications.

“We are delighted to have negotiated this multi-year contract renewal and expansion with GEE, which is a testament to ABS' reliability of connectivity and attractive service offering," said Jim Frownfelter, Chairman and CEO of ABS. “ABS is proud to be part of GEE’s satellite network that brings reliable connectivity and entertainment to vessels around the world.”

“Our emergence from Chapter 11 and subsequent restructuring has improved our ability to deliver great user experiences to our wide range of maritime and aviation customers and their passengers,” said Mike Pigott, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Operations at Global Eagle. “This agreement showcases our ability to meet our customers’ needs today while helping them prepare for the future and we are thrilled to be able to continue to partner with ABS.”