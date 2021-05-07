GO! Pest Control Provides Outdoor Pest Control & Wildlife Removal Services in Toronto GTA and Ottawa NCR

An industry leader in pest control in the Ottawa and Toronto regions has expanded its services.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with GO! Pest Control announced today that it is now providing outdoor pest control and wildlife removal services in Toronto GTA and Ottawa NCR.

"Our professional experts handle pest control, extermination, and wildlife removal for all outdoor areas around residential and commercial properties," said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control. "We keep a systematic approach and back it with the most up-to-date techniques to give the best quality service for both extermination and protection against future infestations. We use an approach to ensure that our outdoor wildlife removal and pest control processes do not have ill effects on the surrounding environment. We are responsible for your healthy ambiance, and we take extra care with this duty."

Perets explained that the company's customized treatments cover many different types of pests and wildlife attacks, including but not limited to raccoons, bat-skunk, bird control, ants-termites, and more.

"Whether it is your commercial property or a residential structure, outdoor pest control and wildlife removal is essential for the continued safety and sustained health of your employees and family members respectively," Perets said before adding, “You cannot take any risks with the pest and insect extermination, or the infestation will gradually move from the outdoor to the interior of the structure."

As to why anyone should take advantage of the company's services, Perets pointed out that GO! Pest Control has been awarded Best of 2020 by, HomeStars, Canada's largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. HomeStars' mission is to give people the tools they need to hire right the first time for every home improvement project.

GO! Pest Control, which won the same award in 2019 and has also been listed in the top three for pest control in Ottawa since 2015, specializes in pest control for insects and rodents; Wildlife removal control and relocation; Prevention work, caulking, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.gopestcontrol.ca/pest-control-and-wildlife-removal/ and https://www.gopestcontrol.ca/blog/.

###

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

Contact Details:

207 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON K2P 2N2

Canada

Phone: +1.613.366.2202

1-50 Alness St,

Toronto, ON, M3J 2G9

Canada

Phone: +1.905.832.1988