Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,790 in the last 365 days.

New video explores how employers can support the vaccination effort—and why they should

In Episode 1 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum, you’ll learn about vaccination from an employer’s perspective. Join Shirah Apple, public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration (SBA); Dr. Jon Meiman, chief medical officer of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services; and Sam Rikkers, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer, as they discuss:

  • Educating your workforce about vaccination and their health
  • Taking advantage of recovery resources from the SBA
  • Keeping safety practices in place during the vaccination transition period

This is the first in a five-episode series that will offer timely insights from leading employment law, human resources and financial management professionals. Watch now.

You just read:

New video explores how employers can support the vaccination effort—and why they should

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.