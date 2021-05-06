New video explores how employers can support the vaccination effort—and why they should
In Episode 1 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum, you’ll learn about vaccination from an employer’s perspective. Join Shirah Apple, public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration (SBA); Dr. Jon Meiman, chief medical officer of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services; and Sam Rikkers, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer, as they discuss:
- Educating your workforce about vaccination and their health
- Taking advantage of recovery resources from the SBA
- Keeping safety practices in place during the vaccination transition period
This is the first in a five-episode series that will offer timely insights from leading employment law, human resources and financial management professionals. Watch now.