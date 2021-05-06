New video explores how employers can support the vaccination effort—and why they should

In Episode 1 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum, you’ll learn about vaccination from an employer’s perspective. Join Shirah Apple, public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration (SBA); Dr. Jon Meiman, chief medical officer of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services; and Sam Rikkers, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer, as they discuss:

Educating your workforce about vaccination and their health

Taking advantage of recovery resources from the SBA

Keeping safety practices in place during the vaccination transition period

This is the first in a five-episode series that will offer timely insights from leading employment law, human resources and financial management professionals. Watch now.