MELD Fitness + Wellness named to 2021 FRANT-Tastic 500 annual list by FranServe
MELD Fitness + Wellness franchise, the micro studio franchise makes the cut as a part of FRAN-Serve’s annual 500 list.BOSTON, MA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELD Fitness + Wellness a concept launched during the pandemic and a first of it’s kind fitness franchise in the U.S. has been named to Fran Serve’s annual list of the FRAN-Tastic 500.
“I am very pleased that MELD Fitness + Wellness has made the list this year” says Micah Logan CEO/Founder of MELD Fitness & Wellness. “I believe that being named to this list validates the kind of quality and good ethical business we like to engage in. I believe that MELD Fitness + Wellness is well positioned to be a leader where the fitness industry is heading. Smaller, more efficient facilities with high levels of customer service and engagement” Logan says.
The FRAN-Tatstic 500 list recognizes 500 brands going above and beyond the norm and helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. says, “Franchising is a way for many people to be an entrepreneur and be their own boss. A brand that makes our annual “FRAN-TASTIC 500” list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! It’s a brand that sets itself apart!”
Brands were chosen by their ability to meet the criteria of brand identity, turnkey model, operational support superb training, industry leader, scalability, quick to launch and clear marketing messaging.
“MELD Fitness + Wellness was built on the core values of loyalty, support, competence and communication. So it’s no surprise that we are top of mind when it comes to franchise support” says Logan.
About Micah Logan:
Micah Logan has been in the fitness industry for almost 20 years. As an experienced trainer and businessman Micah’s award-winning studios are in demand with local Bostonians. Micah is an Executive Board Member of MIFO, Massachusetts Independent Fitness Operators Association.
Logan is also the Host of The Common Cents Show - a podcast created to support small business owners to improve and grow their businesses. Logan is CEO of HushFrame, a manufacturing company that makes soundproofing devices.
In 2021 Logan plans to grow MELD into multiple locations nationally, including his home state of Massachusetts.
