Basic and Advanced PDO Thread Lift Certification Courses Now Open for Registration for June 2021 R3 Medical Training

Basic and Advanced PDO Thread Lift Certification Top Thread Lift Training Course

R3 Medical Training is now enrolling for its upcoming Basic and Advanced PDO Thread Lift Certification Courses for June 10-11th in Nashville, TN.

Unlike most thread lift training courses that are only model-based, our PDO thread lift training courses are predominantly hands on with real patients. It's truly the best way to learn!” — CEO David Greene, MD, MBA

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training is now enrolling for its upcoming Basic and Advanced PDO Thread Lift Certification Courses for June 10-11th in Nashville, TN. The hands on courses will be held at Nashville Loews hotel and include real patients obtaining real procedures.

As PDO thread lift procedures continue to increase in popularity throughout the United States, patients are asking regularly for the procedures on the face, neck, arms, legs and abdomen. Healthcare providers need to be Certified to offer PDO Thread Lift procedures. Attendance at R3 Medical's Certification courses has continued to increase as providers realize the importance of hands on training.

"Unlike most thread lift training courses that are only model-based, our courses are predominantly hands on with real patients. It's truly the best way to learn, and our PDO Thread Lift Training provides a skill set that is memorable!," said R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA.

R3 Medical Training abides by the mantra "See one, do one and have one." This way, attendees are able to relate with patients much better. The expert trainers teach patient evaluation, anatomy, procedure techniques and post-procedure care. The memorable skills obtained immediately transfer into every provider's practice.

In addition, attendees will learn which biologics are great to use with threads such as exosome rich fluid, umbilical cord tissue and PRP. Providers may attend both the Basic and Advanced PDO trainings on successive days, and also attend the Regenerative Aesthetics Course that weekend June 12-13th at the same location.

R3's hands on thread lift courses are held in an intimate environment, where the amount of attendees are limited. After a didactic presentation and a model procedure, attendees are then working with the trainer hands on for the remainder of the Certification. Attendees who complete the course receive a Certificate afterwards. This is great for framing at the practice.

"There's no other course that offers the immersive, experiential learning. Attendees need to go back to their practices ready to offer patients the best outcome and be comfortable with the techniques. We offer that!" added Dr. Greene.

Providers are able to register online at https://r3medicaltraining.com or by calling (888) 998-6343.

Best PDO Thread Lift Training Course