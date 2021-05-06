Jeffrey Ng Sworn-In as District Family Judge of the Third Circuit

Jeffrey W. Ng takes the oath of office.

A virtual crowd of dozens of family, friends and colleagues tuned in to watch Jeffrey W. Ng be sworn-in as District Family Court Judge of the Third Circuit on May 5.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube Channel.

Guest speakers were: Hawaii County Bar Association President Michelle S.K. Oishi; West Hawaii Bar Association President Stephen Lawrence Frye; Hawaii State Bar Association President Levi K. Hookano; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association Vice-President Judge Mahilani E.K. Hiatt; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; and Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi.

Ng will serve a six-year term.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald (screen on left) congratulates Judge Ng.