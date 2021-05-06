Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,796 in the last 365 days.

Jeffrey Ng Sworn-In as District Family Judge of the Third Circuit

Jeffrey W. Ng is taking the oath of office to become District Family Judge of the Third Circuit on May 5, 2021.

Jeffrey W. Ng takes the oath of office.

 

A virtual crowd of dozens of family, friends and colleagues tuned in to watch Jeffrey W. Ng be sworn-in as District Family Court Judge of the Third Circuit on May 5.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube Channel.

Guest speakers were: Hawaii County Bar Association President Michelle S.K. Oishi; West Hawaii Bar Association President Stephen Lawrence Frye; Hawaii State Bar Association President Levi K. Hookano; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association Vice-President Judge Mahilani E.K. Hiatt; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; and Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi.

Ng will serve a six-year term.

Photograph of overview of courtroom during Jeffrey Ng's ceremony

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald (screen on left) congratulates Judge Ng.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Jeffrey Ng Sworn-In as District Family Judge of the Third Circuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.