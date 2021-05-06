Missouri WIC temporary benefit increase

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri WIC is temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) to $35 per month for eligible women and children. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB during the federally declared COVID-19 public health emergency. Missouri WIC has elected to use this authority from June through September 2021, to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. Standard CVB values range from $9 - $11.

Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before June 1 to avoid any delays.

WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 118 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.

Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective, and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.

