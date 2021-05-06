Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missouri WIC income guidelines updated for 2021-2022

 

 

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri WIC announces the release of the updated Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs) effective April 1, 2021. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) releases annual adjustments to the IEGs used in determining eligibility for WIC. The IEGs are based on 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, adjusted each year to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index. The income guideline chart showing the annual, monthly, twice-monthly, biweekly, and weekly income limits is located on the Missouri WIC website at https://health.mo.gov/living/families/wic/families/howdoiapplyforwic/.

WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five. Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the closest WIC local agency.

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at http://health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo

